Three injured in collision south of campus

Kass Lewis, News EditorSeptember 29, 2025
Zachary Ruth
Three cars sit at the intersection of 17th Street and Harvard after a crash on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m.

A three-car collision took place around 2 p.m. at the North Harvard Avenue and 17th Street intersection. Emergency response personnel confirmed there were no critical injuries, but three individuals sustained injuries in the incident. 

Kailey Zwiener, a Wichita State nursing student, called in the accident to emergency services.

Zwiener said a white Genesis sedan turned left off of Harvard onto 17th to head east. A black Dodge Challenger was driving east on 17th at the same time and collided with the white sedan. The collision caused the white vehicle to spin and hit a gray Honda CR-V that was on the south side of 17th on Harvard, waiting to turn onto 17th.

Illustration (Emma Wilks)

Elizabeth Lane, a graduate student studying opera performance, was driving the gray Honda and confirmed Zwiener’s account of the events. 

Lane and the driver of the white Genesis were not injured, but the three individuals in the black Dodge were all taken in ambulances — two by gurney and one on foot. 

