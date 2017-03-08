Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy Wichita State

Shocker Safe Ride, a free ride service for Wichita State students, is teaming up with Uber.

Students can requests rides with Uber from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and ride with a credit of up to $14 for travel inside the Wichita area.

Students can access the program via their Uber account and entering their student email and the promo code WSU2017.

Shocker Safe Ride was previously available to students free of charge with a Shocker ID. The service was previously free within the boundaries of 119th Street West and 127th Street East, 45th Street North and 47th Street South. Where there used to be a $2-per-mile surcharge outside those specified areas, now students will front costs exceeding their $14 ride credit with no limitations to the pick-up and drop-off destinations.

