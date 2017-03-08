Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber

Courtesy Wichita State Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Shocker Safe Ride, a free ride service for Wichita State students, is teaming up with Uber.

Students can requests rides with Uber from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and ride with a credit of up to $14 for travel inside the Wichita area.

Students can access the program via their Uber account and entering their student email and the promo code WSU2017.

Shocker Safe Ride was previously available to students free of charge with a Shocker ID. The service was previously free within the boundaries of 119th Street West and 127th Street East, 45th Street North and 47th Street South. Where there used to be a $2-per-mile surcharge outside those specified areas, now students will front costs exceeding their $14 ride credit with no limitations to the pick-up and drop-off destinations.