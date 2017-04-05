Local band comparable to the big leagues

“Tunnel Vision” by Kill Vargas

Released: March 10, 2017

Genre: Alternative-Punk

Rating: A

Local Wichita bands have been on the rise over the course of the last few years. As the alternative scene continues to grow and change, new bands rise and start to take their name elsewhere, like The Travel Guide. For some more upcoming acts, though, releasing new material and playing local shows helps gain publicity for these bands as they follow their dreams to rise to the top. Recently, local punk-rockers Kill Vargas released their second album. This 6-track EP only lasts for 23 minutes, but it’s full of punchy guitar riffs, strong bass lines and lyrics that take you to the beaches of California. Unlike most local bands, Kill Vargas is composed of three high school guys that are clearly pouring all their heart and soul into their work. For being young, the band can still compare to groups like The Orwells, who were just added to Weezer’s summer tour lineup. The album kicks off with “Tunnels” which immediately took me back to the early days of Cage the Elephant. It also hooked me into the rest of the album with the intense bass and yelling vocals of Griffin Bush. “Young Love” adds a unique spin to an album that is fairly consistent with its tones. Instead, it (kind of) slows down the tone and shows a possible softer side of the band, but without losing their surfer-rock sound. Although the trio is still in high school, they are nowhere near what you would think a high school band would sound like. If you’re into alternative music, but have never really checked out the local scene, or if you’re into the local scene and have never heard of Kill Vargas, they should definitely be on your radar to check out next. This trio is headed for big things.

Download: “Tunnels”Reporter