OPINION: The ultimate fall bucket list for students

Mya Scott Sophomore Riley Martin waves at the sea of people lined up on the sides of the street. The Shocktoberfest parade was held on Oct. 5 during Family Weekend.

Student life can often get the better of us; it becomes easy to get caught up in school and other life responsibilities. Going into October, it is important to remember to appreciate the changing seasons. There are many exciting fall experiences as a Wichita State University student and small town resident available near campus. It becomes a choice to embrace the cozy energy that only comes in these beloved “-ber” months.

From an approaching graduate, here is the ultimate fall bucket list for students:

Attend Shocktoberfest

Shocktoberfest occurs the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 4 as a stand in for fall homecoming.

It starts with the Kick-Off event that features music, food and, everyone’s favorite, free shirts. In the evening, there’s a cozy bonfire near the bridge of Braeburn Square, where Shocker pride is celebrated with WSU cheer and the marching band.

The weeklong event is filled with fun experiences for any WSU student. A personal favorite of mine is Wu’s Birthday Bash, taking place Oct. 1 on the first floor of the RSC, where this year Wu will celebrate his 77th year.

Shocktoberfest ends with Shocker Madness, an event that features both basketball teams before their seasons start. This year will also feature a performance from Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco.

More information can be found here.

Participate in the Pumpkin Run

On Oct. 18, the annual Pumpkin Run will take place starting at Shocker Hall. The Pumpkin Run event is a celebration of community, with every 5k participant receiving a finisher medal, t-shirt and complimentary food and beverage.

Along with a 1k option for kids under 10, the Pumpkin Run attempts to be accessible to all, ensuring everyone can get into the fall spirit.

The USA Track and Field certified 5k course runs through beautiful parts of campus. Each 5k runner gets official timing chips, and age group finishers receive prizes.

Try Fall Flavors at the Old Town Farm and Art Market

Enjoying fall flavors in Wichita does not require a lot of effort or a big budget. Local bakeries and chains have begun rolling out their seasonal menus all over town.

One of the best places to sample fall is the Old Town Farm and Art Market in downtown Wichita. From freshly baked cinnamon rolls and cookies to artisanal brewed coffee, the farmer’s market offers something for everyone to enjoy seasonal offerings.

For more vendor information, check out the link here.

Boo-tanica and Botanica Gardens

Spanning several weekends in October, Botanica Gardens hosts the Boo-tanica fall festival. Their website lists activities such as axe throwing, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, face painting and live music.

Botanica offers a unique experience in Wichita this time of year with creative light shows and other theatrical elements. For non-member adults, tickets are $16 a person. Grab a friend and spend an October night strolling through the gardens.