SGA announces write-in winners for Senate midterm elections

The Student Government Association has announced the results for write-in candidates for its midterm elections.

After the initial results of the election were announced on Wednesday, 19 seats were left to be decided by write-ins. Three of those 19 were successfully filled, and the rest will remain empty because some of the students that were elected via write-ins either declined the seat or did not accept before the deadline.

Out of four remaining seats for business senators, Mason Fouquet was the only successful write-in candidate with four votes. Fouquet is also the vice president of the Turning Point USA chapter at WSU and a business administration major.

Fine arts had one seat open, and it will be filled by Arianna Martinez with nine votes.

Applied studies also had one successful write-in candidate, Tiffany Sowa, receiving one vote and taking one of the six open seats.

The seats that will continue to be uncontested include two freshman senator seats, three underserved, one adult learner, two graduate, three business and five applied studies seats.