Elkana Kipruto continues his standout sophomore run at Pre-National Invitational

Wichita State’s cross country team crossed the border into Missouri for the Pre-National Invitational hosted by Missouri on Friday morning.

Women’s 6-kilometer

The women’s team did not have a good showing at the event, placing 24th among the crowd of 38 teams. BYU won on the women’s side with 25 points.

Senior Lucy Ndungu was the first of the Shockers to finish with a time of 20:31.6 in 44th place.

Freshman Mercy Jepkoech was unable to follow up on a 10th place finish in Arkansas, lagging far behind Ndungu with a time of 21:07.9, good enough for 104th place. Senior Sarah Bertry finished in 154th place with a time of 21:33.4.

Men’s 8-kilometer

The men’s team finished in seventh place, just ahead of No. 22-ranked Arkansas. Georgia won the men’s race with 119 points.

Sophomore standout Elkana Kipruto continued his dominant first season at WSU, finishing second in the men’s event with a time of 22:45.6. He was only one second from finishing in first place.

Senior Adrian Diaz-Lopez finished in 18th place with a time of 23:35.7. Sophomore Kelvin Kipyego finished in 39th place with a time of 24:00.4.

No other Shocker finished the race until senior Zander Cobb crossed the finish line with a time of 24:43.1, good enough for 100th place.

Wichita State’s next cross country event will be at the American Conference Championships in Concord, N.C. on Saturday, Nov. 1. For more information on start times, visit goshockers.com.