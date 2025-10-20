Different types of elections and when to look out for them

When it comes to election season, there are three main types of elections to look out for: city, state and federal. These types of elections can also fall into a few categories: general elections, primary elections and special elections.

Typically, in a general election you vote for federal, state and local officials. Local elections, like those for city council members and mayors, are also referred to as municipal elections.

Primary elections

A primary election narrows down the candidates in a race, determining who voters will see on their ballots in November. There is no primary unless there are more than four candidates that bid for a single race. The candidates who receive the most votes in August primaries advance to the general election in November.

There are three main types of primary elections: open, closed and nonpartisan.

Many primary elections are partisan, meaning voters are narrowing down the candidates to decide who will represent the party in the general elections. In open primaries, voters don’t have to be affiliated with the party of the candidates they are voting on.

Closed primaries require voters to register as a member of the party in order to vote.

In nonpartisan primaries, voters receive a single, multi-party ballot and are not bound to party affiliation. In these primaries, the candidate who receives the most votes is nominated for the general election. Wichita City Council and Board of Education elections, including the primaries, are open and nonpartisan.

Special elections

Special elections occur when an elected official has resigned, died or was removed from office, causing an unexpected vacancy. These elections can be held during a general or primary election, or on a different date assigned by the elections office.

Special elections can also be called for measures such as local bond issues, tax levies or referendums – instances when voters are able to directly decide on local legislation rather than the decision being made by elected officials.

This November, cities in Kansas — including Wichita — have general elections on the ballot for city council and school board seats.

Wichita City Council races

Wichita City Council seats for Districts 1, 3 and 6 are up for election.

In District 1, Joseph Shepard and LaWanda DeShazer are running to replace Brandon Johnson, who reached his term limit this year. Shepard and DeShazer advanced to the general election after winning in the August primary against Aujanae Bennett, Darryl Carrington and Chris Pumpelly.

District 3 has incumbent Mike Hoheisel running against Genevieve Howerton.

Brett Anderson and Margaret (Wheeler) Shabazz are running against incumbent Maggie Ballard for District 6.

USD 259 School Board

The Wichita Public Schools school board has candidates in the running this year for Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6.

Incumbent Diane Albert and challenger Mackenzi Truelove are on the general election ballot for District 1 after receiving the most votes during the primary election. Sarah McMillen and Kyle R. Wiseman also ran during the primary.

Incumbent Julie Hendrick and challengers Brent T. Davis and Valerie Most are on the ballot for District 2.

District 5’s primary election saw Michelle Cunningham, Amy Jensen, Philip Samuels and Caleb Smith against incumbent Kathy Bond. Jensen and Bond advanced to the general election.

District 6 has incumbent Hazel Stabler and challenger Amy Warren on the ballot.

The City Council and Wichita School Board general elections are Tuesday, Nov. 4. Find more information about how to vote here.