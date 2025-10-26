WSU Military and Veteran Center honors first African American Medal of Honor awardee

Wichita State’s Military and Veteran Student Center held a rededication ceremony to honor former Shocker and the first African American to be given a Medal of Honor in the United States Army, Captain Riley L. Pitts.

Pitts received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from WSU in 1960. Later, he enlisted in the U.S. military and served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. He was killed at age 30, on Oct. 31, 1967, and awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously on December 10, 1968.

The Military and Veteran Student Center, previously housed in Grace Wilke Hall, was initially dedicated to Pitts on Nov. 11, 2014, before relocating to the Shocker Success Center in August 2024.

“It reflects Wichita State’s dedication to empowering every student to succeed while recognizing the unique experiences and sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms,” said Samuel Jones, director of Military and Veterans Services. “His story reminds us that leadership, compassion and service to others are not only military virtues, but human ones.”

The rededication was recognized by the city of Wichita and by the Kansas State Legislature. Kansas Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau attended the ceremony, presenting the letter from the Kansas Legislature. Faust-Goudeau represents parts of Kechi and Wichita, including WSU, in the Kansas State Senate.

“It was an honor in 2014, Wichita State University named this center after him, and it continues to be so as the facility was upgraded with the renovations and movement to the Shocker Success Center,” former director of Military and Veterans Services, Larry Burks said.

“When it comes to doing what’s right, there’s always push back,” Marché Fleming-Randle, Vice President and Director, Military and Veterans Programs said. “There’s always someone thinking that there’s somebody else better to be in a slot, but again, Captain Pitts rose above all of that … he’s a Wichita State Shockers, why not Captain Pitts?”

A plaque was also unveiled, memorializing Pitts. Members of the Pitts family attended and were presented with a ceremonial saber from WSU.

Pitts’ children, Mark and Stacie Pitts, were 5 and 7 years old, respectively, when Pitts was awarded the Medal of Honor.

“It is so befitting that you would honor him (Pitts) in this way,” Mark Pitts said. “We (Mark and Stacie) knew who he was, we understood what he stood for, we understood his integrity, his character, his dignity. Not because we had the opportunity to experience that growing up as children, but because he remained so much alive in the family. We had amazing support services around us.”