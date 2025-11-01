Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State men’s basketball tips off with depth, sharpshooting and new identity

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorNovember 1, 2025
Garima Thapa
Wichita State men’s basketball junior Will Berg (44) jumps for the opening tipoff of a charity scrimmage against Drake on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Koch Arena. Berg is one of the tallest players in WSU history at 7-foot-2.

Depth wins basketball games in March — and last season, Wichita State was stretched at times.

A loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament exposed a key flaw for the Shockers during the 2024-25 season: limited bench production.

All five of Wichita State’s non-starters in that game finished negative in the offensive plus/minus. Earlier in the year, head coach Paul Mills had to rely heavily on a seven-man rotation while Ronnie DeGray III, who graduated last year, was out from mid-November to mid-January with an injury after the third game of the season.

This year, Mills said, will be different. Even though the Shockers are returning just three players — which accumulates to 1.39% of last year’s minutes and 0.91% of scoring — he’s confident that the team has a core group he can send onto the court at any given time.

“If you look at the opening game last year against Western Kentucky, we played eight guys,” Mills said. “… I would tell you that we have nine, if not 10 legit guys every day who’s been able to be competitive and been able to add value through this whole process.”

Despite the unknowns with a team of 12 newcomers, Mills said the team has something to prove.

“I think everybody has the same goal,” Mills said. “And it’s to win a championship, so there’s a bigger vision here. But at the same time, you’re anxious to get started on the execution and what the pieces look like in a real, live, competitive environment.”

Wichita State men’s basketball senior Kenyon Giles (1) dribbles past a Drake Bulldog during a scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Koch Arena. Giles shot 5-of-10 from 3-point range during the second 20-minute scrimmage. (Garima Thapa)

Offseason improvements

Mills pointed to key areas of improvement at Wichita State’s media day Thursday afternoon. Guard transfers like Kenyon Giles (UNC Greensboro), Mike Gray Jr. (Nicholls State) and Brian Amuneke (Fresno State) should be able to stretch defenses with their shooting capabilities. Giles was named to the preseason All-American Conference team.

Shooting, especially around the 3-point arc, was one of the main emphases for Mills while recruiting. The Shockers finished the 2024 season ninth in the American Conference in points, averaging 74 per contest. The team also ranked last in the conference in 3-point shooting with an average of 30.5% from deep.

While perimeter shooting was a priority, Mills also addressed the team’s interior presence. 

Quincy Ballard — who transferred to Mississippi State — was one of the best rebounders and shot blockers on the team, but the offense never ran through him. His usage percentage — a metric that measures the percentage of team plays used by a player while they were on the floor — ranked fourth-to-last at 13.3%.

Will Berg and Emmanuel Okorafor are expected to find a larger role in the offense.

“They can be pressure releases,” Mills said. “Whereas in previous years, they (the big men) couldn’t be pressure releases. We couldn’t just throw to a (center) at the top of the key, and then have other action behind because that guy’s allowed to be a decision-maker. 

“Quincy was phenomenal at being able to go catch stuff at places very few players could catch, and great defensively. But we can play through Will. We can play through Emmanuel.”

Wichita State men’s basketball freshman Noah Hill (22) slams a dunk against Drake during a charity scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Koch Arena. Hill scored four points during the first 20-minute scrimmage against the Bulldogs. (Garima Thapa)

Gray added that Noah Hill, a freshman from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, could be a third option at center. He said Hill has grown exponentially throughout workouts and practices.

“Just competing. He’s been able to get every rebound,” Gray said about what has stood out from Hill. “He’s been getting a lot of offensive rebounds. So I think as the season goes along, everybody will see that as well.”

Jaret Valencia, a Monmouth transfer, and Karon Boyd — who was the Southern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 at East Tennessee State — are finding roles as defensive anchors.

With depth to go around, Mills is finding that he can run different combinations that he couldn’t in the past. 

“We were just looking as a staff at what’s the most efficient two-man group, three-man combos, four-man, five-man,” Mills said. “We’re north — which if you know anything about five-man combos, it’s really rare that you get 40 possessions by game five, game seven — and we have a lot more than 40 possessions of lineup combinations that we can kind of think through.”

Continuity on defense and in rebounding

Even though offensive output was at the forefront of recruiting, Mills said he still wants to keep the same defensive presence that led the Shockers to finish last season fourth in the American in scoring defense (73.09 allowed points per game), and first in defensive rebounds per game (26.88 average).

“The focus every day is, ‘Are we doing the things that I believe are going to win basketball games?’” Mills said. “Rebounding the ball, taking care of the ball, sharing the ball. And kind of doing that with people that are committed to doing the right things, just as a day-by-day issue. I think I’ve seen that.”

Gray agreed and said that’s an expectation the team wants to uphold.

“We want to be the best team in the country in rebounding,” he said. “Be the best team in the country in rebounding, you’re going to be the best in the league. That goes for sure.”

Wichita State men’s basketball junior Joy Ighovodja (12) scraps for a loose ball with a Drake Bulldog during a scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Koch Arena. Ighovodja is one of three returners on the Shockers’ 2025-26 roster. (Garima Thapa)

Despite the influx of fresh faces on the team, their commitment has fostered chemistry. Mills said the team is gelling quickly — through competition, communication and building trust on and off the court.

This year’s Shockers aren’t just deeper, they’re unified.

“I’m a big believer that good people make good basketball players,” Mills said. “They’ve done everything right, and we’ll see how it goes moving forward.”

Wichita State opens its season Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against UNC Asheville.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro
Owen Prothro, Sports Editor
Owen Prothro is the sports editor for The Sunflower for the Fall 2025 semester. Prothro is a senior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing after graduation. This is Prothro’s third year on staff. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Senior Photographer
Garima Thapa was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.