Men’s basketball’s Quincy Ballard, Yanis Bamba become first WSU players in transfer portal

Ananda Smith Senior center Quincy Ballard attempts to block a basket by a Tulsa player. Ballard contributed four points and 13 rebounds during the March 9 game.

Wichita State men’s basketball senior center Quincy Ballard, who received an extra year of eligibility earlier this month, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday according to a post on X.

Later on Tuesday, redshirt freshman guard Yanis Bamba entered the portal, according to a post by Verbal Commits on X.

According to the post, Ballard’s agents — Brandon Grier and Michael Silverman — broke the news to ESPN.

The 6-foot-11 center spent the previous three seasons with the Shockers, averaging 7.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

His 152 blocks rank second all-time in program history, behind Antoine Carr, who had 209 blocks from 1979-83.

Ballard had his best year for WSU in 2024-25, averaging 10 points per game and 9.2 rebounds to go along with a single-season program record in field goal percentage at 75.1% from the floor. Ballard also holds the program’s career record in field goal percentage at 72.8% in his three seasons as a Shocker.

While not a volume scorer, Ballard nearly had one of the most efficient single-season offensive performances in college basketball history last year.

An article by The Wichita Eagle said, “Ballard will likely be courted by high-major teams this time around in the transfer portal,” after he transferred from Florida State University before the 2022-23 season began.

Bamba, who hails from Laval, Quebec, Canada, finished his second year with the team. After redshirting for 2023-24, Bamba played a total of 13 minutes over four games this year. He scored two career points in a Shocker uniform.

Ballard and Bamba are the first WSU men’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. WSU has seven scholarship spots to fill next year. The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, April 22.