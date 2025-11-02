OPINION: Online tickets — the upgrade students didn’t know they needed

In a time of way too advanced artificial intelligence, it was about time technology was used in a productive way that, in my opinion, actually benefits students instead of dorm keys being on our phones, which only causes annoyance rather than being helpful.

On Oct. 27, Wichita State’s men’s basketball Instagram account announced students were going to be able to claim their men’s season tickets on their phones instead of trekking to the box office.

This is a huge step in the right direction. Too much can go wrong with a physical ticket. Losing it, spilling something on it, accidentally throwing it away, leaving it back at your dorm. And even if you’re not a complete klutz like me, you’re still not completely safe from misfortune.

Literally every concert I’ve been to since I turned 15 has used an online app for tickets, which does make me lose a souvenir option, but well worth not having to stress about whatever catastrophe could befall my ticket or run my phone battery low playing “Pokémon GO” while I wait in line at the ticket office.

And if you really want to add that ticket to your scrapbook, or you just really prefer a physical ticket, students can still claim their tickets at the ticket office instead of utilizing the webpage.

There’s honestly only one gripe I have with the new upgrade:

It’s only for men’s games. Not for women’s basketball.

While it’s probably fair to say more people — students, alumni and community members — attend men’s basketball games, I find it slightly unfair for the women’s team, which works just as hard, does not get the same upgrade. I don’t see how it would be that difficult to add women’s games tickets for online purchase if a whole system was already being set up. I can only imagine and hope that online ticketing will follow for the women’s basketball program soon.

This change is beneficial and a needed upgrade to the process of getting tickets. Buying tickets from the comfort of my own home beats standing in line any day of the week and probably saves my hair from turning gray from the stress of it all — especially when Memphis comes to town.