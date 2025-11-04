Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Corbin Education Center honored with historic listing after closure

Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture EditorNovember 4, 2025
Zachary Ruth
One side of the Corbin Education Center. The building is located on the north side of campus.

The Corbin Education Center, which houses Wichita State’s College of Applied Studies and was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. 

A place on the register is an honored distinction for the most significant architectural and cultural landmarks in America. There are more than 95,000 properties on the register, according to the National Park Service

The building, named for former University President Harry F. Corbin in 1964, was nominated by Friends of Corbin, a local group that advocates for the preservation of the education center. The group was formed in 2023. 

The unexpected closure of Corbin in 2024 and the subsequent renovation and re-opening earlier this year was a push for the recognition, according to WSU Strategic Communications.

Corbin is one of  only two buildings in Kansas designed by Frank Lloyd. Wright The other – the Allen House – was added to the registry in 1977.

