Strolling through history and fresh air after Halloween with the Ulrich’s ‘Walk Your Candy Off’ Tour 

Airianna Sallaz Guests of the scultpute tour viewing Personnages Oiseaux (Bird People) by Joan Miró. The “Walk Off Your Candy” Sculpture Tour was hosted by the Ulrich Museum of Art.

Wichita State’s Ulrich Museum of Art gave the phrase “walk it off” a new meaning Saturday morning, inviting students, families and even leashed pets to burn off Halloween candy calories with a guided sculpture stroll through campus.

The “Walk Your Candy Off Sculpture Tour” began at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Ulrich Museum, where participants explored the Martin H. Bush Outdoor Sculpture Collection — one of the largest university collections in the country.

The Ulrich’s Associate Director of Education Brenda Lichman led the sculpture tour to help locals learn more about the campus’s art collection and its history.

“My goal is always to come up with creative, engaging ways to connect the community with art,” she said. “I’m always trying to find different ways to meet people where they are.”

Joining her was Donald Rogus, a longtime Ulrich docent and Wichita State alum who got an engineering degree there in the early 1990s.

Rogus said he often sees children and families who are new to the museum experience.

“A lot of the kids who come through have never been to a museum before,” Rogus said. “Their parents have probably never been to a museum either. We want to make sure they understand they’re not only welcome here, but they should be here.”

The group’s first stop was in front of the museum, Catalan-Spanish artist Joan Miró’s “Personnages Oiseaux,” a sprawling mosaic mural affixed to the Ulrich’s exterior wall. The piece, whose French title translates to “Bird People,” was commissioned in the late 1970s by then-director Martin H. Bush.

“We’re lucky to have this piece here. It was designed specifically for this wall,” Rogus said. “… Miró was very excited about being on this campus where we passed by it every day. He called it a gift to the people of the future.”

The mural underwent a major five-year restoration from 2011 to 2016, costing roughly $2 million and involving hundreds of thousands of hand-polished glass tiles.

“It’s the largest mural ever created, and the only one of its kind in mosaic form,” Lichman said.

As the group moved through the tour, visitors paused at one of Robert Indiana’s “LOVE” statues, the iconic sculptures known around the world for their four stacked letters. Wichita State’s version is one of only two blue-green editions in existence – the other sits in Singapore.

“Indiana said the tilted ‘O’ symbolizes movement and emotion,” Lichman said. “Love isn’t static – it’s fluid. It’s always changing, and that tilt captures that.”

From there, the tour continued around the old campus. Away from the towering trees and brick buildings, Ernest Trova’s “GOX-#4” steel sculpture casts intricate shadows throughout the day.

Then, Tom Otterness’ “Makin’ Hay” sculpture of two 19-feet tall steel was discussed. Guides highlighted the university’s agricultural roots with hay bales and native plants.

“These figures represent camaraderie,” Lichman said. “Back when the university was founded, students actually helped harvest wheat to pay for school. The name stuck – that’s how we became the Shockers.”

Halfway through the tour, the group discussed WSU’s newest sculpture, an unnamed, vibrant piece by Bianca Beck. The 13-foot kaleidoscope of color explores themes of connection and resilience.

“It’s about finding your people, about passion and community,” Lichman said. “It’s energy, fire and togetherness all at once.”

For Rogus, the event was another opportunity to share what he loves most – helping others feel comfortable in spaces dedicated to art and volunteering on campus. Art has become central to his life after a career that left little room for spirited creativity.

“It’s given me so many friends – people who share the same feelings about art, about people, about being ‘woke,’” Rogus said. “We have a very nice blue bubble here in the middle of this red state.”

The final subject was the two bronze statues, “Woman with Umbrella” and “Man with Cane,” crafted by Fernando Bolero. The man once featured a movable piece from his now “free” hand, but it did not last long.

Ulrich’s registrar and collections manager Taryn Trapani joked about Wichita State’s students of the time reacting to the work’s “interactive” item.

“The sculpture came with three (cigarettes) made in bronze that are part of the sculpture,” Trapani said. “But you could just take it out and students kept taking it. So we have one left in the vault. But it’s a (smoke) free campus, so it makes sense.”

The Ulrich Museum continues to host free outdoor tours throughout the year, keeping WSU’s campus a living gallery.

“This collection really is a treasure,” Lichman said. “We have eight or nine world-renowned artists represented here, and people walk by them every day without realizing how special that is.”

For more Ulrich events, visit its website and look for signs around campus.