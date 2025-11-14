New faces, new places: Wichita State women’s basketball transfers adjust to changing team dynamic

The arrival of eleven new players has, in effect, created an entirely new roster for the 2025-26 women’s basketball season.

“We can play a bunch of different ways which we’re pretty excited about,” Wichita State head coach Terry Nooner said at the team’s media day on Oct. 30th. “From last year, we wanted to improve our three-point shooting. We wanted to improve our defense. We wanted to improve our rebounding, and I think we did that with the players that we brought in.”

With such a massive shake-up, some challenges are to be expected, but the transfers are already adjusting well to their new surroundings.

“I really love the atmosphere,” junior forward Jaida McDonald said. “You know, everybody is intentional about everything, and I feel like it’s a good place for me to grow and get better.”

Fellow transfer and guard Azjah Reeves also enjoys the atmosphere of Wichita State.

“I like that, honestly, there’s really nothing new, so it just keeps you locked in on what you need to do on the court and that’s it,” Reeves said.

The relationships players formed with their new coaches proved to be a reason for some of the transfers.

“I transferred here because of the coaching staff,” graduate guard Abby Cater said. “They were very welcoming, and they had a great plan for me and a lot of confidence in me and that’s something that is hard to find throughout your college career. So, I think this is the best place for me.”

Forward Sophie Benharouga specifically transferred because of assistant coach Uyen Tran.

“It’s beyond basketball, it’s more like family,” Benharouga said while describing her relationship with Tran.

According to Cater, the team dynamic in general has been solid thus far.

“I think the team gels really well together,” Cater said. “Everybody’s just goofy. We know when to be goofy, we know when to be serious and I think our chemistry is very good. And the coaching staff, they’re just very supportive, and I really enjoy that.”

After starting the season 1-2, the Shockers’ next game is Saturday against Missouri State. Tipoff against the Bears is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the T-Mobile Center.