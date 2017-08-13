What it means to be a Shocker

Raise hell. Read books. Smile.

Close

For me, being a Shocker means surprising people. There are two ways to do that: You can either exceed expectations, or you can fail to live up to your potential. I’ve done both.

If you’re like me, Wichita State wasn’t your first choice. I made the jump from high school to college with my eyes closed, hoping to land on my feet.

I went to KU for two weeks freshman year before realizing I couldn’t afford it, that it was more façade than substance, and that, hell, there’s nothing wrong with Wichita State.

I fell flat on my face.

It took me a few months to get my bearings. When I started at Wichita State, we didn’t have wayfaring signs, Shocker Hall was the best parking lot on campus, and it wasn’t impossible to squeeze in 9 holes of golf between classes on the course that is now Innovation Campus. The Rhatigan Student Center had the only Chick-fil-A in town. Hubbard Hall had a Blimpie.

I failed classes. I dropped classes. I took classes on my lunch break. I got a little too involved in cannabis culture.

I worked construction as an insulator, full-time, throughout my undergraduate education. It was the dirtiest job I hope I ever have. I wrapped duct in the RSC. I insulated Wilner Auditorium. I remodeled Grace Wilkie Hall.

The fiberglass in my lungs — from the insulation — made me wheeze every night when I laid down to sleep. Wichita State was my solution, my beacon of light, my breath of fresh air — my escape from shit work.

I switched majors too many times to count. I was an engineer. I was a painter. I was a biologist. I was a pharmacist in training. And those were just my first two years.

I didn’t know what I wanted to be, but I knew I wanted to learn.

I maxed out my student loans. I paid out of pocket. It took me 6 years, but I finished.

I finally found a major I loved. I found my way.

Now, I’m in graduate school for creative writing. I found a job that allows me to learn for a living. I hope I can share what I learn with you all this year as editor of The Sunflower.

I’ve been both kinds of Shocker — the pleasant surprise and the promising failure. I’ve struggled. I’ve triumphed. I’ve wheezed myself to sleep. Now, I write for a living.

If you’re lost, as I was once lost, it’s okay. It’s all right. Breathe. Keep your head down. Push through. People will underestimate you. Be a Shocker.

That said, here are a few words of advice for this year: