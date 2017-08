Editorial Cartoon: President Bardo searches for The Sunflower’s Medallion

The Sunflower’s medallion hunt has everyone looking. Rumor has it, even Wichita State University President John Bardo has been looking around campus.

…

Hey, with a $500 prize, who could blame him?