Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

The Heskett is old; embrace the new

Nick Beach, ColumnistAugust 28, 20171 Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It’s been north of 90 degrees on quite a few days since I arrived back in Wichita this fall. That hasn’t boded well for the top floor of the Heskett Center.

As you walk up the stairs to the top floor, signs tell students: Warning, if heat index reaches 95 degrees, we will close the gym for your safety. The heat index broke 100 degrees several times last week.

Here’s the deal: Everyone is going to have to pay student fees as long as they go to Wichita State, so why not use them to your advantage? With the new rules in place, student fee payers will have access to all YMCA locations in the greater Wichita area.

All I’ve heard since the YMCA was just a rumor on campus is people asking why we would ever agree to it. No one understands the benefits of a YMCA membership.

All students need to do to activate their new memberships is bring their Shocker ID to any Wichita area YMCA on their first visit and show it to an employee at the front desk to finish setup. YMCA facilities are top notch for all types of working out, whether it be lifting, cardio, swimming or basketball.

I’m not saying abandon the Heskett Center. It’s still on campus, and that’s always going to be convenient, at least for those who live on or near campus.

It still has just about everything students need to work out, but the temperature is awful on the top floor, and the facilities are pretty old and run down. It can definitely still be used, but it isn’t ideal by any means.

I’m all for the YMCA memberships. As someone who tries to exercise nearly every day, more options are always a plus. I’ll definitely still use the Heskett Center because I live close, but I’ll also make use of my YMCA membership. I’m paying for it, so I might as well.

Bringing a YMCA to campus in the future is a grand idea – Wichita State has been all about innovation in recent years.

Giving students access to better gym facilities is an excellent idea, and there is no reason not to embrace it. Student fees are always going to be there, and unfortunately, college is expensive. It’s what you as students signed up for.

Student fees are primarily used for Student Health Services, the Counseling and Testing Center, the Office of Disability Services, Campus Recreation, and the Prevention Services Advisory Board. Given the state of the Heskett Center, updating fitness facilities on campus should have been the plan long ago.

Most of the complaints I’ve heard about the YMCA partnership have come from those who don’t exercise. That’s not everyone else’s fault. There is never going to be a way to fully dodge student fees. It’s time to move forward with the new and embrace the YMCA.

1 Comment

One Response to “The Heskett is old; embrace the new”

  1. Fake Pres. Bardo on August 28th, 2017 12:27 pm

    I’m glad someone finally likes going further in debt to make Wichita state more appealing.

    As always,
    Fake Pres. Bardo

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Columns

Pflugradt responds: Chick-fil-a, you can stay

I’ve read this letter numerous times, from any number of bylines. People all over the country and even some students here at Wichita State want Chic...

New RSC tenant has a queso problem

The days of a good $1 burrito in between classes are long gone. In the early summer, Wichita State announced a new partnership with the food provid...

College isn’t a one-pace-fits-all

Before I get started, I have something I need to get off my chest. I went to a junior college. As I was walking through Wichita State’s campus on...

Switch before it’s too late? Assessing a degree in liberal arts

Changing your major is a hallmark of college culture. Like the infamous freshman 15, it’s pretty much inevitable. Most everybody does it, some mo...

Don’t blink on this free ink

Y You’ve budgeted for tuition, the new student activity fee, textbooks and food, but you probably weren’t prepared to budget for printing. I...

Other stories filed under Opinion

Breaking down guilty pleasures
Breaking down guilty pleasures
Letter to the Editor — It’s Time for Chick-fil-a to Leave
Letter to the Editor — It’s Time for Chick-fil-a to Leave
SGA should preserve representative democracy
SGA should preserve representative democracy
Pflugradt responds: Chick-fil-a, you can stay

I’ve read this letter numerous times, from any number of bylines. People all over the country and even some students here at Wichita State want Chic...

Editorial Cartoon: Bardo Locked, Cocked, and Loaded
Editorial Cartoon: Bardo Locked, Cocked, and Loaded
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Bowling

    Brummett wins singles at Intercollegiate Championships

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. creates best new restaurant

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Lifestyle

    Beach: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ brings fun anime tropes to live action

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Lifestyle

    Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Lifestyle

    Beach: ‘Life’ shouldn’t be viewed by the squeamish

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: Shockers drastically underseeded

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: Have the Shockers played their final game in the MVC?

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: KenPom could be huge for Shockers in future years

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Columns

    Beach: Wolverine’s swansong ‘Logan’ worth a watch

  • The Heskett is old; embrace the new

    Columns

    Beach: ‘Get Out’ has some hits, some misses