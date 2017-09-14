Stop letting the cable companies screw you

Wait, how exactly does a Spotify Premium membership help me get TV?

Living on your own can be a challenge. At some point, you’re going to debate what luxuries you can and can’t live without.

One of those luxuries is cable television — an absolute waste of money.

Whatever you do, don’t give in. Cable companies have one mission, and that’s to charge you for something you could easily get for free.

Cox TV, for a basic cable package that includes 10 channels, will cost you $10 per month. That doesn’t include setup charges, equipment rental fees, or taxes — a real total is north of $20 per month. What you get in return shouldn’t even be considered television.

If you really want to get a selection, you’re looking at $82 per month, before equipment fees, setup, and taxes.

Don’t cave. You’ll manage life without cable.

I can’t live without watching the nightly news or major network sporting events, especially NFL football. I still manage.

Start by purchasing a digital antenna. Amazon has them starting for $15, and they go up to $50. The more expensive the digital antenna, the better the signal — $30 gets you a good one and $50 is top-of-the-line.

This’ll get you CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, depending on your location and the strength of your signal.

Still, you deserve more than that.

If you haven’t already, sign up for Spotify and take advantage of their $4.99 Spotify Premium discount for students, which has now partnered with Hulu.

For $5 per month, you can get unlimited Spotify with access to Hulu’s streaming service.

Consider it a crime to not take full advantage of this offer.

If you have a streaming device like Google Chromecast or Roku, you can stream direct to your TV screen. Hulu has full seasons of network television shows, including classics like Seinfeld.

Stop sweating over cable bills. This is everything you need and more.