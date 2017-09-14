Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

Jack Clayton, ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Chipotle+unvails+their+new+queso+at+all+of+their+stores.
Chipotle unvails their new queso at all of their stores.

Chipotle unvails their new queso at all of their stores.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Chipotle unvails their new queso at all of their stores.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For years now, Chipotle has been one of the most popular Mexican grills in the country. And now with Freebirds closing its Wichita locations, Chipotle has cemented itself at the top of the “food chain.”

However, in its time at the top, Chipotle has always lacked something that all other Mexican grills have had: queso. Normally, you could get inclusions such as salsa, guacamole, or sour cream — but no queso.

But now, that time is over, as Chipotle introduced queso to their menu. The introduction was welcomed with a mixed response.

While many are excited, some view the long-awaited queso as a letdown. These complaints hold some weight, as it did take this long for Chipotle to finally offer queso. Not only that, but there is not much that sets Chipotle’s product apart from other quesos, other than the slight kick given to it by the jalapenos.

That isn’t to say the queso is bad. In fact, it added a bit of flavor to the burrito. It also tasted very good as a side with tortilla chips.

One argument that can be made against the queso is that it costs way more than it should. In fact, it cost an extra $1.25 to put on a burrito, and $3.35 to combine with tortilla chips. However, going to Chipotle already means that a pretty penny is going to be spent, so adding the queso to a meal won’t affect the price too much.

It’s likely that the complaints will simmer down after a while.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Columns

I’m not in love with your signs
I’m not in love with your signs
Stop letting the cable companies screw you
Stop letting the cable companies screw you
Bardo’s pick-up administrative football team joins AAC
Bardo’s pick-up administrative football team joins AAC
Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest
Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest
Why Linnabary quit SGA
Why Linnabary quit SGA

Other stories filed under Opinion

I’m not in love with your signs
I’m not in love with your signs
Stop letting the cable companies screw you
Stop letting the cable companies screw you
Letter to the Editor — Rape Culture exists
Letter to the Editor — Rape Culture exists
Bardo’s pick-up administrative football team joins AAC
Bardo’s pick-up administrative football team joins AAC
Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest
Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Lifestyle

    Breaking down guilty pleasures

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Entertainment

    “Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Campus

    Multiple Wichita State campus art pieces vandalized

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Campus

    Hut relocation will affect Monday traffic

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    News

    SGA approves computer purchases, uses almost 90 percent of office supply budget

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Features

    Student group brings non-denominational sermons

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Columns

    I’m not in love with your signs

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Sports

    Volleyball roster released

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Features

    Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship

  • Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

    Columns

    Stop letting the cable companies screw you