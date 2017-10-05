Letter to the Editor — Rick Muma
The Sunflower published incorrect and misleading information in the article “Headcount Padding: Wichita State reports largest student increase in state,” on Monday, Oct. 2.
I’m responsible for leading the university’s enrollment efforts, and much of the misinformation could have been prevented had I been interviewed prior to the story being published.
The fact is, during the past two years, hundreds of students, faculty and staff have been involved in the university’s enrollment efforts. More than 40 students are currently employed in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, and many more are associated with enrollment efforts in their colleges and academic departments.
To state that the university padded enrollment at the “last minute” is absolutely false and a disservice to the hundreds of university employees, including student workers, who have worked on our enrollment efforts. It implies that their work was somehow nefarious in nature and questions their integrity.
As the leader of WSU’s enrollment efforts and one who believes integrity is so important as a professional, it sickens me to think that somehow The Sunflower believed that we were leading the university down a path that lacked integrity.
I’d encourage everyone to revisit the university’s Strategic Enrollment Plan (SEM) – wichita.edu/semplan. In our efforts to be transparent, our plans for growing enrollment have been available on that website for the past two years. It utilizes best practices readily available in the higher education literature.
In that plan you’ll find the university’s enrollment goals, including Goal 5 to increase non-degree for-credit enrollment (badges, market-based tuition courses, etc.) by 14 percent annually through fall 2020. This goal is the main focus of The Sunflower article pointing out “last-minute enrollment of non-degree-seeking senior citizens, high school students and working professionals in half-credit-hour courses.”
The truth is the Faculty Senate approved a document to allow and encourage such offerings in 2015 – www.wichita.edu/j/?5917. There was nothing “last-minute” about this goal.
In order to reach the SEM plan enrollment goal of more than 18,000 students by 2020 (not counting WATC students), we will need to grow enrollment by about 5 percent annually in all areas, traditional, transfers, online and even non-degree bound students.
After surveying local employers and getting their input, we were confident that we’d see an increase in badge enrollment with the right mix of offerings. That’s why more than 30 new badges were developed by the colleges and approved by faculty during the last year in various subjects.
We started marketing and offering scholarship incentives for some of our badges in early August because most working professionals with families wait until school resumes before enrolling. Several of our employees have been involved in developing badges and travel the U.S. speaking at conferences about this innovative approach that opens up access to higher education.
Providing these types of opportunities, including the timing, are nothing new to WSU. For example, the previous administration annually provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of scholarships for students, which grew our high school concurrent enrollment. In the fall of 2011 the university provided full scholarships for 402 high school students and 906 the following spring. Those enrollments counted in past headcount totals.
In addition to enrollment increases in non-degree initiatives this fall, we have increases among first-time new freshmen (1,436, the most in university history for the second consecutive year) and minority students among all freshmen (24.2 percent).
We also saw continued growth in students majoring in online programs (32 percent increase) and continued growth in students living along the I-35 corridor (38 percent increase). All of these increases are a result of our SEM plan goal of growing enrollment to 18,000 students.
We intend to continue using the SEM plan to guide our enrollment efforts, and we will likely see increases in non-degree initiatives. We believe this is the wave of the future and a game-changer for higher education.
Rick Muma
Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management
It makes me feel a whole lot better knowing that this false reporting and headcount padding was actually part of a strategic plan. This letter did not deny that it happened just tried to offer some lame justifications for it.
Rick, what happened to you?
This game started in the Fall 2015. After classes started, Bardo was mad because enrollment was down and this did not look good. So, he called a group of 30 or so people together and told them to get creative and find ways to increase enrollment. Thus was born the “Retirement Home Initiative” to create 4 day classes. These 30 people know who they are, why they were called together, and the consequence for not getting on board.
How is this not nefarious? What was the valuable academic purpose of these classes? It was designed to pad enrollment. Nothing more and nothing less. Louis Heldman can spin it however he wants. Pad enrollment.
After millions invested in consultants and a decline last year, a renewed push was on to get creative. Thus was born the “Badge Iniative”. Those are professional development classes. Nothing more and nothing less. Thank you Pat Bosco from Kansas State University for speaking the truth about academic integrity.
Rick is correct. There are many great people at WSU dedicated to serving students and working in an ethical manner. The current environment requires all the great people to compromise in many ways. Rick would certainly be one of them as he had to write this instead of the strategic communicators that handle the Innovation Campus spin.
Where is the faculty voice on the integrity of these classes? Does Faculty Senate endorse the academic value of a high school student being required to enroll in a 0.5 credit hour badge designed for working adults and professionals?
If these classes were not about padding enrollment, why weren’t they free before September 1st and after September 15th? How can you waive an application fee and tuition costs after classes start and end it right before census and not call it nefarious and enrollment padding? Just be honest.
Rick, don’t divert to the past practice of dual enrollment. Focus on the Retirement Home and Badge Initiatives that are the focus of discussion with enrollment padding this year.
People have to do certain things to keep their jobs. Nothing has been made more clear the past few years. If Rick knew what Bardo said about him in the past he might not be as excited to carry the water on this no-win topic. However, he is the latest person to be tasked with increasing enrollment so he does the best he can. At least he gets the WATC absorption bump next Fall.
Don’t blame the Sunflower for printing the story. Own the initiatives and be honest about how and when they came about and don’t blame the media.
It is about padding enrollment. Nothing more. Nothing less.
