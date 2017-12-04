Alumnus finds passion through faith, rapping

Kyle Richardson, WSU graduate and local rapper, is set to release his first full-length LP.

Kyle Richardson said that, when he graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in May with a degree in electronic media, he wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do with his life next.

Originally, he thought he could mix songs and create beats on the production side of the music industry, but now, he says he’s found his passion on the opposite side of the mix table, and hopes to make a rapping career for himself.

“I started rapping in high school, but I think when I got into it the most and when I started taking it seriously, was in October 2015,” Richardson said. “Since then, I’ve written anywhere from 20 to 30 songs.”

This spring, Power 93.5 held a local showcase competition in which local rappers could submit their work for a chance to win a spot on the radio. Richardson won the competition, and his song, “Cali Life,” played on the station for two weeks in September.

Richardson’s first full-length album came out in January, and he is currently working on a new EP with a potential release date in February.

“This album is different than my first, because I’m collaborating with a lot of people I go to church with,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s latest project, “New Creation,” is inspired by a men’s retreat he went on through his church.

“Us as humans are not born to just get up, go to work, go home to their families, sleep, eat, and repeat,” Richardson said. “We’re born to bring kingdom on Earth and bring people to God. I want to do that through my music.”

Richardson said his music used to be based on stereotypical rap tropes, but he decided he didn’t want to give a fake persona that he was all about partying, and decided to make Christianity the root of his music.

“My goal rapping is that I want to inspire and influence people,” Richardson said. “If you have a dream, chase it, and don’t look back.”