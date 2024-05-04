Friends of the Wichita Art Museum hosts annual READiculous Book Sale

Gallery • 6 Photos Kaitlynn Peres Julie Young is a WSU alum enjoying her first 'READiculous' book sale. This sale is free for everyone to attend, yet remains the museum's largest fundraising event of the year

The Friends of the Wichita Art Museum’s (FWAM) annual READiculous Book Sale is a local fundraising effort that contributes to future events and exhibitions.

DJ Spaeth is a member of the FWAM board and event coordinator of the book sale.

“It’s just a great place to come,” Spaeth said. “If families have young children, we have a playroom downstairs for them … We’ve got a lot of great children’s books, vintage, just every category.”

The three-day event is a celebration of books and local entertainment for the community. Several scheduled activities took place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28. These included a children’s program on Saturday and gallery activities.

There are several sections throughout the floor including fiction, local, young adult and autobiography. There is also a room located in the back for non-fiction, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.

Prices ranged from $1 to $5 for most items, excluding first editions and artworks.

For those wanting to donate, there is a labeled book drop located on the north side of the museum parking lot. The unused books are repurposed for later sales.

Most of the museum galleries and exhibits are free to visitors. Fundraisers, such as the book sale, encourage locals to contribute to local efforts and help keep fund programs.

Patty Armstrong is another active docent and a volunteer at the event. She said “They’re just taking something somebody’s giving you and selling for a very cheap price,” Armstrong said, “but it raises a lot of money for the art museum.”

For more information on upcoming events, check the Wichita Art Museum website.