PHOTOS: Tulsa nearly topple Shockers

Shockers overcome Tulsa 72 – 69 in tense conference matchup.
Brian Hayes, Photographer • January 13, 2018 • Leave a Comment
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris warms up before the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Reynolds Center.
Tags: Conner Frankamp, Darral Willis, Frankamp, Golden, Hurricanes, Landry Shamet, Markis McDuffie, men's basketball, Shaq Morris, TU, tulsa, wsu
Other stories filed under Galleries
Other stories filed under Men's Basketball
Galleries
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns
PHOTOS: American Home Opener Leave WSU with a W
PHOTOS: Red Wolves almost take a bite out of Shockers
Men's Basketball
Shockers get revenge in Stillwater
PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco
PHOTOS: Wichita State tame Savannah State Tigers
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
PHOTOS: Shockers soar above Newman Jets
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
Arts & Culture
PHOTOS: Avenue Art Days Paints the Town
The Sunflower
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in