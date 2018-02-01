Pflugradt: When the world slows down

Former Sunflower reporter Nathan Davis, center, and Jenna Farhat speak to Djuan Wash during an anti-Trump rally before Davis' death in Febuary of 2017.

In the college, the world moves quickly — too quickly at times.

One year ago — on a cold Monday morning — our newsroom slowed down in an instant when our staff learned the news that our colleague Nathan Davis, 23, died in his apartment.

Our fast-paced day slammed into a brick wall. Though most of us experienced a loss at some point in our lives, this one was different.

As we mourned the loss, we moved to a discussion of how we best move forward. What we don’t do enough of in college is slow down and get to know one another. In high school making friends is second nature, but college is a different story.

In a semester, we had collectively interviewed hundreds of students, faculty, staff and outside community members, but the connection in the newsroom was still so distant.

Nathan didn’t always have an assignment. Most nights he’d venture into Elliott Hall to play video games on his laptop, and be surrounded by friends. Occasionally he’d spark up a conversation with someone, and each day we learned more of his story.

Friendships don’t happen on their own, you have to work at them. This was Nathan’s lesson to us.

Nathan stopped into The Sunflower after he finished his shifts at Shocker Grill and Lanes. One night he spoke up in the great music debate, offering an end-all statement that he knew the greatest song of all-time — Prince’s “Raspberry Beret.”

“Have you heard this song before?” he questioned. “This song is the greatest.”

We watched and laughed as he struggled to find the music video on YouTube. This memory is still referenced on a weekly-basis.

Cliques often form without intent, and even a small organization like The Sunflower can easily fall to the spell of exclusive cliques. Cliques challenge our ability to equally engage with new members.

Nathan’s ability to breakthrough was honorable, and in remembrance we can remember to stop, slow down, and interact with one another.