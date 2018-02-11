Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

Matt Crow and Selena FavelaFebruary 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 32 Photos
Matt Crow

Wichita State's bench celebrates a three-point shot Saturday in Koch Arena.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
Photos: The Streak begins anew with a Shocker Win Over UCF
Photos: The Streak begins anew with a Shocker Win Over UCF
PHOTOS: Women’s March on Air Capital Keeps it Nasty
PHOTOS: Women’s March on Air Capital Keeps it Nasty
PHOTOS: Tulsa nearly topple Shockers
PHOTOS: Tulsa nearly topple Shockers
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns

Other stories filed under Multimedia

PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
Photos: The Streak begins anew with a Shocker Win Over UCF
Photos: The Streak begins anew with a Shocker Win Over UCF
PHOTOS: Women’s March on Air Capital Keeps it Nasty
PHOTOS: Women’s March on Air Capital Keeps it Nasty
PHOTOS: Tulsa nearly topple Shockers
PHOTOS: Tulsa nearly topple Shockers
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Sports

    Wichita State women’s basketball team involved in bus accident

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Opinion

    Crow: Fly, Nick Foles, Fly

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Men's Basketball

    Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Galleries

    Photos: The Streak begins anew with a Shocker Win Over UCF

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: American Home Opener Leave WSU with a W

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Men's Basketball

    PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State tame Savannah State Tigers

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers sweep American; Celebrate Senior Day

  • PHOTOS: Shockers top Huskies 95-74

    Men's Basketball

    The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational