Farewell from Crow: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Matthew Crow, Sports EditorMay 3, 2018

"Above all, I would emphasize that working at The Sunflower has been the honor of my life and that I will cherish all the memories I have made here." --Matthew Crow

I’ve been thinking for weeks about how to write this farewell column.

How do I best put into words what working at The Sunflower was like? I’ve never been much of a writer, and I’m having trouble coming up with the words.

I could start by talking how grateful I am the opportunities I’ve been given — from March Madness to NBA games. I’ve had more experiences in the last two years than some people get in a lifetime.

I could talk about the lifelong friendships I’ve made, that some of these people I’ve barely known for two years are like family to me now.

I could thank the people who have taught me so much — Amy, Chance, Brian and Evan just to name a few. I wouldn’t be anything without these people.

I might mention how excited I am to have served as sports editor and that I hope I lived up to the expectations.

I could say how valuable my experience has been to me as a professional — the ability to build my portfolio and network put me on a higher level in my search for a job.

Above all, I would emphasize that working at The Sunflower has been the honor of my life and that I will cherish all the memories I have made here.

If I were a writer, I would say something like that.

