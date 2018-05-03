Farewell from Yost: Pear-well, Sunny Flowers

"Wherever you go, whomever you come in contact with, smile a bit." --Christian Yost

I’ve always wanted a few square inches of each paper to be purely dedicated to the mission of spreading joy. Finally, in my farewell column as the departing ad manager, here’s my chance.

Christian’s Top 3 Farewell Facts:

In Michigan, Lake Superior State University offers a unicorn-hunting license.

The “Nutty Narrows Bridge” is a bridge over a road that’s just big enough for squirrels. It’s in Washington. It’s legit.

Paige, I was the one who asked for your hand in marriage.

Wherever you go, whomever you come in contact with, smile a bit. Don’t ever forget that!

Signing off,

Christian “Yost’N’Toast”