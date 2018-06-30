Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized

Friends, family, and members of the Wichita community gathered Saturday at Wichita State’s Hughes Metroplex to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Lucas Hernandez. Five-year-old Hernandez, who was remembered as a kind and compassionate boy, went missing in February, and his remains were found in Harvey County in May.

Selena Favela
Pastor Jeff Gannon holds up a stuffed lion for the audience to see. He then explained, "The teachers made Lucas the lion available to the students whenever they needed a hug from Lucas. Whenever they needed interaction with Lucas, they were encouraged to go get Lucas the lion.”

