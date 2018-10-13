PHOTOS: Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off fights against hunger

The Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off featured bowls of all different sizes and shapes. Once a bowl is purchased, event goers can enjoy a bowl of chili. The annual event sells handmade bowls and the profit then goes to the Kansas Food Bank to help those in need of food.

Slideshow • 5 Photos Selena Favela Members of the Wichita community pick out handmade bowls to buy during the Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off event.