PHOTOS: Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off fights against hunger

Selena Favela, Photo EditorOctober 13, 2018Leave a Comment

The Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off featured bowls of all different sizes and shapes. Once a bowl is purchased, event goers can enjoy a bowl of chili. The annual event sells handmade bowls and the profit then goes to the Kansas Food Bank to help those in need of food.

Selena Favela
Members of the Wichita community pick out handmade bowls to buy during the Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off event.

 

 

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Favela plans to pursue photography.

