PHOTOS: Shockers win exhibition despite shooting struggles
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Ella Dominguez is a photographer for The Sunflower. Dominguez is a junior studying social work. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, she plans to continue her education and pursue a masters degree in social work.
Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism and is currently serving as the Advertising Manager. Cameron is from Overland Park, Kansas. After graduation, Cameron plans on attending law school.
If you are interested in buying ads from the paper, contact her at [email protected]
Leave a Reply