Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorNovember 5, 2018

Wu Shock conducts the Shocker Sound band at the pep rally. (Kylie Cameron/The Sunflower)

Wu Shock conducts the Shocker Sound band at the pep rally. (Kylie Cameron/The Sunflower)

Wu Shock conducts the Shocker Sound band at the pep rally. (Kylie Cameron/The Sunflower)

Wichita State’s mascot, WuShock, is one of a kind.

WuShock, a 7-foot, muscle-bound bundle of wheat, derived from a time when players would spend their summers shocking wheat. A shock is a bundle of wheat tied together after harvest. Kansas is the country’s leading producer of wheat.

In 1954, a cheerleader for the university built a prototype WuShock costume using $20 worth of supplies. His mother helped him assemble the costume out of draped cloth, a wire frame, football shoulder pads, and a Ping-Pong ball nose. In 1970, a professionally-made suit debuted. The suit has transformed several times since then.

In 2001, the university considered replacing the WuShock character with a strong farmer. The idea was quickly shot down.

WuShock, sometimes known as Wu, was named after the university’s initials, Wichita University.

Last year, WuShock won the title of best mascot in America via a fan vote on CollegeCourtReport.com

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism.

He has previously served as The Sunflower’s Editor-in-Chief, Opinion Editor, and Sports Editor. Additionally, he worked as a digital news intern for KMUW, NPR for Wichita.

Pflugradt transferred to Wichita State from Johnson County Community College in 2015.

Currently, he’s a second-year graduate student seeking a master’s degree from the Elliott School of Communication.

 

