Childhood rivals Bremaud, Faye now teammates

Carla Bremaud hands the ball over during the exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on November 1.

Growing up in France, freshman guard Carla Bremaud and sophomore forward Alyssia Faye played against each other. Now, the two are teammates on the Wichita State women’s basketball team.

Bremaud, a native of Angers, and Faye, a native of Valence, were recruited by the same person to play basketball in the United States before both ultimately ending up as Shockers.

“I figured it was good to come here because Alyssia was here,” Bremaud said regarding her decision to choose WSU over other schools.

“We’re really good friends,” Faye said.

Despite having played against each other before, Bremaud and Faye agreed they have good chemistry as teammates.

“We can find each other,” Bremaud said. “We don’t play the same way in France from U.S., but when you’re on the court together, we can find each other very easy.”

“I feel like we have the same background, so we can find each other,” Faye chimed in during a joint interview with The Sunflower.

Head Women’s Basketball Coach Keitha Adams, now in her second season, said she was attracted to Bremaud and Faye because they filled in key holes in her roster.

“We brought Alyssia in because we felt like we needed to have some depth for last year,” Adams said. “Carla, obviously, we like her athleticism and shooting ability and think she’s got a bright future.”

The duo from France is now living out the dream of most European kids who play basketball.

“When you’re a kid playing basketball in Europe, your dream is to play in the U.S.,” Bremaud said. “[After college], the best would be the WNBA, but I would probably go back to Europe because you have nothing after college in the U.S. but you have the professional league in Europe.”

Faye echoed that sentiment, but said if she had good job opportunities in the States after college, she would step away from basketball.

For now, though, the two are proud to represent the Shockers.

“Both of them are very bright kids,” Adams said. “Good students, hard workers — they’re going to represent us very well.”