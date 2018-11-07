Jada Peacock follows in her parents footsteps as a collegiate athlete

Jada Peacock pivoting during the exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on November 1.

Freshman guard Jada Peacock was born into a basketball family. Both of her parents played collegiate basketball. Her father, Dexter, played at Langston University and her mother, Miniki, played at Louisiana Tech University.

“Basketball was really my only sport growing up because it ran in the family,” Peacock said. “My dad was my skills coach growing up.”

Growing up in the Dallas area, Peacock had success at the high school level — leading Allen High School to its first ever state championship while averaging 15 points, three assists, and two steals per game as her team’s defensive player of the year.

Moving to Wichita from Dallas, a large urban area, has been a big adjustment for Jada.

“The environment back home is a lot louder,” Peacock said. “There is a lot going on rather than Kansas.”

With Peacock’s combination of versatility and speed, she said she tries to model her game after a former NBA MVP.

“I am defense first, but I’m really fast, so Coach has me playing the one, two, and three,” Peacock said. “I try to model my game after [Russell] Westbrook because he is fast, so that’s why I chose the number zero.”

Peacock said Cesaria Ambrosio, a guard and one of WSU’s two seniors, has taken her under her wing.

“Ces has definitely helped because she plays the same position as me and she’s out right now,” Peacock said. “I shadowed her and she’s my mentor.”

Although the team has meshed well off the court, their on-court chemistry is still a work in progress.

“We’re young, but we get along really well.” Peacock said. “We’re just trying to transfer that energy onto the court.”

Jada is hopeful to join a potent group of freshman and lead WSU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.