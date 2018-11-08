Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers tame Lions 76-39

Joseph Barringhaus and Selena FavelaNovember 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State's Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage takes a shot during their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 7, 2018. Sabrina had 19 points and was 8-10 shooting in the first half.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications. He was born in Michigan but quickly moved to Grapevine, TX. After graduation, Joseph attended a junior college, did a year of missionary work, and eventually ended up at Wichita State. Joseph’s love for sports is seen in his style of photography. If you’re at a sporting event at Wichita State, odds are you’ll see him glued to his camera ready for the next shot. Joseph plans to work for his home church in Texas and continue to work in sports photography after graduation.

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Favela plans to pursue photography.

