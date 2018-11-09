Keitha Adams sells players on WSU’s tradition, potential

For second-year Head Coach Keitha Adams recruiting is a fun challenge.

This offseason, Adams had to replace 10 players from last year’s group. Selling players on Wichita State means highlighting the bright spots of all WSU programs, not just women’s basketball.

“Wichita State is a great school,” Adams said. “WSU is a great basketball school. We have great athletics here and great tradition here.”

Adams sells players on the potential of her program by showcasing the successes of WSU’s softball and volleyball programs, both of which have had their share of accomplishments in recent years. Adams packages those components with WSU’s “outstanding” facilities and the high-level competition in the American Athletic Conference.

Adams recruits a blend of junior college transfers, high school stars, and international players. She uses Assistant Head Coach Ewa Laskowska’s European connection to recruit players outside of the United States. Laskowska helped land players Natalia Ryng from Poland, Carla Bremaud from France, and Seraphine Bastin from Belgium.

WSU has 11 newcomers to the team this year and freshman Asia Henderson, who took a redshirt season last year.

WSU is one of the youngest teams in the American Athletic Conference, and among the youngest in the country.

Adams said practices are “like a box of chocolates — you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

The Shockers placed fifth in the AAC last season, and were picked by conference coaches to finish tenth out of 12 teams in the AAC’s preseason poll.