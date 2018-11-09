Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers will sport Under Armour uniforms this season

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorNovember 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State switched to Under Armour this year for all of their uniforms.

Starting this year, the Wichita State basketball teams will no longer sport Nike uniforms.

WSU switched from Nike to a contract with Under Armour in July 2017. Due to contract stipulations, not all of WSU’s 15 varsity sports transitioned to Under Armour apparel last year.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will both debut new Under Armour uniforms this season. WSU had agreements with Jordan Brand prior to signing an agreement with Nike.

Under Armour has partnered with more than 15 Division-I schools nationwide.

