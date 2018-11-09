Shockers will sport Under Armour uniforms this season

Wichita State switched to Under Armour this year for all of their uniforms.

WSU switched from Nike to a contract with Under Armour in July 2017. Due to contract stipulations, not all of WSU’s 15 varsity sports transitioned to Under Armour apparel last year.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will both debut new Under Armour uniforms this season. WSU had agreements with Jordan Brand prior to signing an agreement with Nike.

Under Armour has partnered with more than 15 Division-I schools nationwide.