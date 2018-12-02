Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Offense pours in threes, Shockers hold off Baylor

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor|December 1, 2018

In the span of three minutes, WSU’s Erik Stevenson and Samajae Haynes-Jones combined for three-pointers on six consecutive possessions.

“When it starting going in, it’s contagious,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said.

Stevenson and Haynes-Jones went on an 18-3 run, pushing the Shockers ahead to a 29-point first half lead.

“Whenever he crosses a guy, it gets me going,” Stevenson said. “You pass me the ball, and my next shot is going in.”

Haynes-Jones finished with a game-high 21 points. Stevenson finished with 18, short of his career-high 21 points the freshman scored against Rice on Sunday. The duo scored 26 of their 39 points in the first half.

Gallery|23 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State's Dexter Dennis fights for the ball during their game against Baylor on Dec. 1, 2018 in Koch Arena.

