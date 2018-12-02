PHOTOS: Offense pours in threes, Shockers hold off Baylor
In the span of three minutes, WSU’s Erik Stevenson and Samajae Haynes-Jones combined for three-pointers on six consecutive possessions.
“When it starting going in, it’s contagious,” WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall said.
Stevenson and Haynes-Jones went on an 18-3 run, pushing the Shockers ahead to a 29-point first half lead.
“Whenever he crosses a guy, it gets me going,” Stevenson said. “You pass me the ball, and my next shot is going in.”
Haynes-Jones finished with a game-high 21 points. Stevenson finished with 18, short of his career-high 21 points the freshman scored against Rice on Sunday. The duo scored 26 of their 39 points in the first half.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....
Leave a Reply