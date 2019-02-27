Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.

No. 2 UConn dismantled Wichita State, scoring 27 unanswered in the first half. Behind UConn’s Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson’s 50 combined points, the Huskies won 84-47. Wichita State next plays Temple this weekend before its final return to Charles Koch Arena.

Gallery | 21 Photos Joseph Barringhaus The Wichita State bench celebrates after Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage sinks the first three-point basket during the game against UConn on Feb. 26, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)