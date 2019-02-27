Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
No. 2 UConn dismantled Wichita State, scoring 27 unanswered in the first half. Behind UConn’s Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson’s 50 combined points, the Huskies won 84-47. Wichita State next plays Temple this weekend before its final return to Charles Koch Arena.
Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....
