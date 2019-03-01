Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater

Joseph Barringhaus|February 28, 2019

Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones makes the buzzer beater to seal coach Gregg Marshall’s 300th win. Haynes-Jones led the team with 20 points in their 65-63 win over UConn on Feb. 28, 2019. Asbjørn Midtgaard led the team in offensive rebounds, propelling the Shockers off the bench. Midtgaard had four blocks in the second half, leading the Shockers. Wichita State plays at Southern Methodist University on Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton drives the basket during the game against UConn on Feb. 28, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

