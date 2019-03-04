Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

Austin May, Opinion Editor|March 4, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

Damn. Six weeks down, and one to go. Five more days until the huge time investment that we all threw down in January finally begins to pay dividends in the form of a single week off. There is still one more week, however, and The Sunflower is here to help you navigate the fine line that divides failure from success at this critical point in the semester.

Dishonorable Mention: Skip all of your classes and take an extra week off

Really? You’ve made it through six weeks nonstop, and you can make it through one more. Quit your whining and pick up your pen. You can count down the hours, but don’t give up. Believe in yourself — at least for one more week.

5. Cram for your tests that you undoubtedly have this week

I have been personally going through the five stages of grief in regards to tests this week, but there comes a time when we all have to just jump ahead to acceptance. No matter how little you want to take them, they’re simply not going to go away. Suck it up, pick up a book, and spend the night in the 24-hour study room if you need to, but definitely don’t just blow them off.

4. Read from one of your textbooks

You know those super expensive things that you’re using to prop open your door? Believe it or not, they actually serve a purpose. Crack that bad boy open, and you might just learn something. Worst case scenario, you can at least justify the $300 door stop to yourself.

3. Set yourself up for success after break

With a full week off of school coming up, and many of us mentally checking out as we count the seconds, it’s important to realize that the semester is far from over. Don’t make academic decisions that you’ll regret in a couple of weeks. Even better, do as many assignments as you can that are due after break. Future you will thank you.

2. Don’t put things off until the end of the week

Have an assignment due on Friday afternoon? Don’t put it off until then. Do future you a favor and do anything that you can early on in the week, and you’ll be able to start to ramp into spring break mode on Thursday and Friday.

1. Don’t give up

You’ve made it so far. With the finish line — or at least the midpoint — in sight, you can push through this final week before you can go into full rest mode. Keep the pedal to the metal and grind through. Just five more days.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Columns

May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?
9 books to give your Valentine — or Galentine — this year
9 books to give your Valentine — or Galentine — this year
Me, you, and the stars between us: knowing your astrology
Me, you, and the stars between us: knowing your astrology

Other stories filed under Opinion

Satire: The 5 best places on campus to existentially contemplate the spending of your student fees
Satire: The 5 best places on campus to existentially contemplate the spending of your student fees
The Shock the Future referendum is far from equitable
The Shock the Future referendum is far from equitable
May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?
Debate: Zion Williamson wants to play college basketball. With potential for injury, should he rethink his plans?
Navigate Left
  • May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

    Columns

    May: Out of business — top 5 things we could use a new business school building for

  • May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

    Columns

    May: Trump’s national emergency is straight out of ‘House of Cards’

  • May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

    Columns

    May: Top 5 ways (not) to park on campus

  • May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

    Columns

    May: Top 5 study break ideas to stay sane this semester

  • May: Top 5 ways to spend the final week of classes before spring break

    Columns

    May: Super Bawl — how the NFL lost my viewership

Navigate Right