PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

Wichita State players cheer and celebrate their win against University of Tulsa on Monday, March 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers won with a score of 71 against Tulsa's 49. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Wichita State blew out Tulsa in their final home game of the year, 71-49. The Shockers separated from Tulsa in the third quarter, outscoring them by 11. Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage and Cesaria Ambrosio combined for 19 points in their final game as Shockers. Wichita State will play Tulsa in the first round of the American Athletic Conference this Friday. (Photos by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower.)

Gallery | 14 Photos Easton Thompson Tulsa freshman KK Rodriguez guards Wichita State freshman Seraphine Bastin during their game on Monday, March 5. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).