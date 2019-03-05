Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

Easton Thompson, Photographer|March 5, 2019

Wichita+State+players+cheer+and+celebrate+their+win+against+University+of+Tulsa+on+Monday%2C+March+5+in+Koch+Arena.+The+Shockers+won+with+a+score+of+71+against+Tulsa%27s+49.+%28Photo+by+Easton+Thompson%2FThe+Sunflower%29.
Back to Article
Back to Article

PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

Wichita State players cheer and celebrate their win against University of Tulsa on Monday, March 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers won with a score of 71 against Tulsa's 49. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Wichita State players cheer and celebrate their win against University of Tulsa on Monday, March 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers won with a score of 71 against Tulsa's 49. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Easton Thompson

Wichita State players cheer and celebrate their win against University of Tulsa on Monday, March 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers won with a score of 71 against Tulsa's 49. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Easton Thompson

Easton Thompson

Wichita State players cheer and celebrate their win against University of Tulsa on Monday, March 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers won with a score of 71 against Tulsa's 49. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Wichita State blew out Tulsa in their final home game of the year, 71-49. The Shockers separated from Tulsa in the third quarter, outscoring them by 11. Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage and Cesaria Ambrosio combined for 19 points in their final game as Shockers. Wichita State will play Tulsa in the first round of the American Athletic Conference this Friday. (Photos by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower.)

Gallery|14 Photos
Easton Thompson
Tulsa freshman KK Rodriguez guards Wichita State freshman Seraphine Bastin during their game on Monday, March 5. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Contributor
Easton Thompson, Photographer

Easton Thompson is a photographer for The Sunflower. Thompson is a junior majoring in communication. He is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Thompson...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
PHOTOS: Wichita State Mainstage Theatre presents “The Comedy of Errors”
PHOTOS: Wichita State Mainstage Theatre presents “The Comedy of Errors”
PHOTOS: Knights stab Shockers, lose 57-49
PHOTOS: Knights stab Shockers, lose 57-49

Other stories filed under Multimedia

PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
PHOTOS: Wichita State Mainstage Theatre presents “The Comedy of Errors”
PHOTOS: Wichita State Mainstage Theatre presents “The Comedy of Errors”
PHOTOS: Knights stab Shockers, lose 57-49
PHOTOS: Knights stab Shockers, lose 57-49
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

    Day in the Life

    Bond exemplifies education and experience

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers party after dark

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Men’s Tennis beats Denver, stays even

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to North Texas

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Countries compete at Cultura 2018

Navigate Right