PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
Wichita State traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wednesday night to play Oklahoma State University in its first of two games this year. Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 3-0 on March 6, 2019. The Shockers’ next play on Saturday against Nebraska. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)
Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....
