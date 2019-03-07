Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma

Joseph Barringhaus|March 7, 2019

Wichita State traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wednesday night to play Oklahoma State University in its first of two games this year. Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 3-0 on March 6, 2019. The Shockers’ next play on Saturday against Nebraska. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Gallery|20 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Laurie Derrico swings at a pitch during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

About the Writer
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

