Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor|March 15, 2019

Wichita State has its eyes on Temple. The Shockers advanced to the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Erik Stevenson hit two big 3-pointers in the first half, allowing Wichita State to cruise to a 20-point lead shortly after halftime. (Photos by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Gallery|46 Photos
Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis celebrates a made shot during the first half of the game against East Carolina on March 14, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Contributor
Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win
Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start
Shockers enter AAC tournament looking for a fresh start
Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
Shockers to play short-staffed East Carolina in AAC tournament first round
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Dennis beats buzzer with miracle 3-pointer
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls in Oklahoma

  • PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors off with a win

  • PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater

  • PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

    Galleries

    Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.

  • PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers on a streak, beat Tulane at home

Navigate Right