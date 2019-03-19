Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Vigil memorializes victims of New Zealand shooting

Khanh Nguyen, Photographer|March 19, 2019

The attacks in New Zealand killed 50 people and injured 50 more. Candlelight vigil was held on Wichita State campus to honor and pray for the victims and the family and loved ones of all of those affected by this tragedy.

