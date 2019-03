Wichita State has split its first two games of their home series against Houston this weekend. The Shockers beat Houston 13-5 in just five innings on Friday night, only to fall to Houston 4-5 Saturday afternoon. The Shockers play Houston again today to decide the series. (Photos by Khánh Nguyễn/The Sunflower).

Gallery | 13 Photos Khánh Nguyễn Wichita State sophomore Erin McDonald pitches during their game against Houston at Wilkins Stadium on March 20, 2019.