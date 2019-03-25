Cameron: Look to yourself, not the news, when something isn’t ‘receiving enough attention’ on social media

This past week, multiple people I follow on social media complained about the lack of media coverage for huge events. One was someone complaining about the flooding in Nebraska causing millions in damage to farmland not being national news (it was), and another was someone saying that the kid who smashed an egg on Australian Senator Fraser Anning’s head was receiving more attention on Twitter than the Christchurch shooting itself (also not true).

When complaining about certain events not receiving enough attention, you should first look at yourself, or really what you follow on social media before you start complaining.

We choose what we want to see on our feeds. We follow or don’t follow certain media outlets, as well as block, mute, or unfollow certain people because we disagree with their opinions. This creates echo chambers that reinforce what we believe because we don’t have anyone else telling us otherwise. You may not even follow any actual news outlets on your social media.

The Nebraska flooding was actually national news, and still is — especially now that President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for it on Thursday, days after the flooding began. Maybe it just wasn’t on your feed because of the echo chambers you created, or maybe you just don’t follow that many news outlets and it’s just your (sort of) loved ones you follow.

Twitter giving more attention to the kid smashing an egg on an Australian senators head? That’s an easy one to explain. It’s all you and the meme culture surrounding Twitter. It’s all you because you’re not following actual news outlets or their wonderful reporting staff on Twitter. You’re following meme pages. You’re following your friends who retweet those pages and don’t give attention to the news.

Do yourself a favor, and everyone else too. The next time your feed isn’t showing you the news you want, look at what you’re actually following on your accounts. Sure, the news may be sobering sometimes, but it’s more important than that viral tweet you’re going to laugh at for .2 seconds and continue scrolling after.

Follow more news outlets — especially local ones. Go even further and find reporters — but please not the talking heads on cable news that pretend to be reporters — that you may like, and follow them too. These people are trying to do important work and trying to get on your feeds. You’re just not letting them.