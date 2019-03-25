Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Weekly preview — Mar. 25

John Darr, Culture Editor|March 25, 2019

Monday, March 25 & Tuesday, March 26

Tuberculosis Skin Testing

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 209 Ahlberg Hall

Cost: $12

This week is World Tuberculosis Week. Protect yourself and others by getting a remarkably affordable skin test at Student Help Services.

Tuesday, March 26

Free Vision Screening

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 256 RSC

Cost: Free!

Student Health Services is providing multiple opportunities for affordable healthcare this week. Get your vision checked for free this Tuesday at the RSC. No appointment is necessary for the screening.

Trademark Basics: Protect Your Business Name

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Ablah Library

Cost: Free!

In a world where trademarks are more confusing and prevalent than ever, knowing your copyright information is more important than ever! Attend Trademark Basics to learn the difference between copyright types and how to find them on different types of materials. Finally, you’ll be trained to apply for your own trademarks online.

Wednesday, March 27

Wednesday at the Diner

Time: 7 – 8 p.m.

Location: The Lord’s Diner, 520 N. Broadway

Cost: Free!

Wednesdays at the Diner is a meal series where volunteers help provide food to Wichita’s communities in need. The mission of the diner is to serve others “with dignity and respect . . . 365 days a year,” and on Wednesdays, they provide transportation to any students interested in volunteering. You can register to volunteer at Wichita.edu/WednesdaysDiner.

John Darr, Culture Editor

John Darr is the Culture Editor of The Sunflower.

 

John Darr is an MFA Candidate in Poetry Writing. His main interests are local art, student...

