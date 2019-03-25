Weekly preview — Mar. 25
Monday, March 25 & Tuesday, March 26
Tuberculosis Skin Testing
Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 209 Ahlberg Hall
Cost: $12
This week is World Tuberculosis Week. Protect yourself and others by getting a remarkably affordable skin test at Student Help Services.
Tuesday, March 26
Free Vision Screening
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: 256 RSC
Cost: Free!
Student Health Services is providing multiple opportunities for affordable healthcare this week. Get your vision checked for free this Tuesday at the RSC. No appointment is necessary for the screening.
Trademark Basics: Protect Your Business Name
Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Location: Ablah Library
Cost: Free!
In a world where trademarks are more confusing and prevalent than ever, knowing your copyright information is more important than ever! Attend Trademark Basics to learn the difference between copyright types and how to find them on different types of materials. Finally, you’ll be trained to apply for your own trademarks online.
Wednesday, March 27
Wednesday at the Diner
Time: 7 – 8 p.m.
Location: The Lord’s Diner, 520 N. Broadway
Cost: Free!
Wednesdays at the Diner is a meal series where volunteers help provide food to Wichita’s communities in need. The mission of the diner is to serve others “with dignity and respect . . . 365 days a year,” and on Wednesdays, they provide transportation to any students interested in volunteering. You can register to volunteer at Wichita.edu/WednesdaysDiner.
