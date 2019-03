The Shockers were ahead for the first three innings, only to fall behind in the fourth, unable to regain control against Oklahoma State. The Shockers play again this weekend against UConn this weekend. (Photos by Khánh Nguyễn/The Sunflower).

Gallery | 20 Photos Khánh Nguyễn Wichita State’s sophomore Caitlin Bingham pitches during their game against OSU at Wilkins Stadium on March 27, 2019.