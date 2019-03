Wichita State split its doubleheader with UConn on March 31, 2019. The Shockers lost 4-2 before winning 8-6 in the second game. Wichita State will next play Missouri on Wednesday in a doubleheader, to finish its 10-game homestead, before traveling to Florida for the weekend. (Photos by Khánh Nguyễn/The Sunflower).

Wichita State senior Asea Webber waits on a pitch during the game against Uconn at Wilkins Stadium on March 31, 2019.