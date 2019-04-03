PHOTOS: Shockers drop heartbreaker to Bisons

Wichita State lost to Lipscomb on April 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Shockers were up by 11 at one point in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Bisons. The Bisons beat the Shockers 71-64. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus and Selena Favela / The Sunflower).

Gallery | 55 Photos Joseph Barringhaus Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones walks in to Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).