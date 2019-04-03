Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Shockers drop heartbreaker to Bisons

Wichita State lost to Lipscomb on April 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Shockers were up by 11 at one point in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Bisons. The Bisons beat the Shockers 71-64. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus and Selena Favela / The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones walks in to Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

PHOTOS: National Invitation Tournament players and coaches meet with media
PHOTOS: Shockers split doubleheader
PHOTOS: UConn steals win from Shockers
PHOTOS: Chicken N Pickle hosts Succulents and Sangria
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cowgirls at home
Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’
Frustrations flare in Wichita State’s semifinal loss to Lipscomb
‘I wanted to make sure that I’d be loyal to this school and this community’: Markis McDuffie reflects on 4-year career
Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals
Antoine Carr: ‘If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time.’
